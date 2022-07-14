PUMA Introduces the TRC Blaze Court

PUMA brings Trinomic to the hardwood, with the latest addition to the Trinomic family – the TRC Blaze Court.

Inspired by the street style legend Blaze of Glory, the fully playable TRC Blaze Court draws on its streetwear and fashion origins to serve up loud, standout style on the court. The TRC Blaze Court features a ProFoam+ midsole for enhanced cushioning and a Trinomic outsole for stability and style.

Trinomic has been PUMA’s most advanced cushioning technology since 1990, harnessing three fundamental elements – cushioning, stability, and flexibility. It has been applied to a wide range and variety of shoes throughout the years, in 2022 this innovative hexagonal system returns to deliver maximum comfort to the next-gen members of the Trinomic family.

Kyle Kuzma appears in the campaign for the new silhouette.

The Puma TRC Blaze Court is available now PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC store, Hibbet stores and select retailers for $115 USD.