Derrick Rose & Adidas Unveil D Rose 11 Colorways

Adidas and Derrick Rose unveiled four colorways for his new D Rose 11 sneaker, marking over a decade of signature footwear from D.Rose.

The colors are called “Sweet Home Chicago”, “Fast Don’t Lie”, “Brenda”, and “Family First”. Below are further details and the inspiration behind each colorway:

Sweet Home Chicago: Paying homage to the city that made him and launched his pro career, Sweet Home Chicago features the familiar black and red color scheme customary to each of Derrick’s previous signature shoes. Printed in the tongue is the picturesque Chicago skyline that he reps for life – the same image he has tattooed on his body.



Fast Don’t Lie: From dropping 50 points when everyone thought he was done to having the highest shooting percentage of his career the next year, it’s safe to say that with hard work and dedication, greatness never leaves you. Draped on a neon upper and outsole this colorway shows you that a star continues to shine bright and Fast Don’t Lie.

Brenda: This colorway highlights the mother of Derrick, Brenda Rose, and their close relationship. His bond with his mother can never be broken and this shoe honors that connection throughout. Before each game, Derrick blows a kiss to honor the woman that made him who he is. The translucent outsole features several roses as well as a printed logo on the tongue of the shoe referencing Derrick’s tattoo that is dedicated to his mother.

Family First: Derrick always puts his family first. This colorway pays tribute to the people who stood by him from the very beginning. From his mother and three brothers who protected him growing up in Englewood to his kids that are by his side every day. A mixture of white and black on the upper to go with a multicolored outsole. To Derrick, loyalty is everything. It’s family first. So much so, Derrick has it tatted on his chest.



The Adidas D Rose 11 “Sweet Home Chicago”, “Fast Don’t Lie”, “Brenda”, and “Family First” drop Dec. 5 for $120 on Adidas.com and select retailers globally.