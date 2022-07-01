HUF & Marvel Release The Hulk Collection

HUF and Marvel are team up once again this summer to release an action-packed collaboration highlighting one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe – The Incredible Hulk.

This year marks The Hulk’s 60th Anniversary and to celebrate, HUF will devote its second Marvel drop to the anger-challenged, green-skinned, smashing machine with a range of Hulk-inspired apparel and accessories.

Key pieces from the collection include fleece hoodies and shorts, tees with vintage-inspired belt prints, hats, socks and a collectible Hulk skate deck. The bold, graphics-driven HUF x The Hulk collaboration also features cameos from other Marvel favorites like Spider-Man and Wolverine, as well as a special commemorative “Incredible Hulk 60th Anniversary” hangtag for each piece.

The HUF x The Hulk collaboration is available now on HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select HUF retailers.

Stayed tuned for the third chapter of the HUF x Marvel series dropping later this year.