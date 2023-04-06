8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals SS23 Collection

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg continues his ongoing collaboration with Clarks Originals with the Spring/Summer 2023 collection called 8th St.

Collaborators for over a decade, Clarks Original’s relationship with Ronnie Fieg began with Ronnie’s start in the footwear industry at shoe store David Z. on Manhattan’s 8th Street, where Ronnie would stock Clarks. Today, Fieg and Clarks’ relationship has flourished into a regular collection with designs inspired by the vibrant NYC sneaker culture of Ronnie’s youth.

For 8th St.’s SS23 collection, Clarks and Fieg has revitalized their beloved silhouettes featuring deep, pigmented colors and Clarks Originals’ signature craftsmanship. The collection includes the sneaker-inspired Breacon, Lockhill and Sandford models in earth tones, deep blues, greens and greys.

Photos courtesy of Clarks Originals

The 8th St. Spring/Summer 2023 collection is available now in a full range of adult sizing at Kith.com and Clarksusa.com.