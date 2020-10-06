REEF x Tipsy Elves Team Up This Holiday Season

REEF wants you to be comfy this fall and winter with a new line of holiday slippers, inspired by Santa’s bad behavior.

Sure to be one of the coolest and funniest collab for the holidays, holiday-themed apparel brand, Tipsy Elves, has teamed up with REEF for a slipper line perfect for celebrating the holidays with a much-needed laugh.

The two brands decided to bring comfort and comedy together with a limited edition, four-piece collection of cozy slippers for men – soft enough to slip on and steal some of Santa’s cookies, paired with a NSFW design that grandma probably would not approve of.

Getting comfy on the naughty list, this collection features Santa and a few of his reindeer engaging in some bad behavior! Each slipper is made with a super soft, over-padded footbed to help you relax after a long night out (or in!).

The REEF x Tipsy Elves collection is available now at Reef.com and TipsyElves.com.