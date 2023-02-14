PUMA Launching “Forever Diamond” Pack Exclusively at Foot Locker

PUMA has announced the upcoming release of their “Forever Diamond” pack exclusively at Foot Locker.

Created as part of the Unbreakable series for the brand’s 75th “diamond” anniversary, this pack stands out with premium materials and diamond-inspired details. Designed with luxe materials and diamond-shaped branding, these PUMA kicks are bound to become your most prized possessions.

The original RS franchise traces its origins to 1984 when PUMA endeavored to create the world’s first wearable sports product, and the world’s first smart shoe. The RS’ computing ability, application of biomechanics, and new cushioning technology combined to mark a major milestone not just for PUMA but for the footwear industry at large.

The pack includes the RS-XL and the Slipstream, both of which are accompanied a range of apparel, including a jacket, pants, logo tee and hoodie.

The PUMA Forever Diamond pack will be available exclusively at FootLocker.com, KidsFootLocker.com, and ChampsSports.com starting February 14th.