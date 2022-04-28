Crocs & General Mills Cereals Inspire Latest Collaboration

Foot Locker has announced the limited-edition launch of the Crocs’ Rise N’ Style collection, created in collaboration with General Mills Cereals.

The playful cereal-inspired collection reimagines Crocs’ recognizable silhouettes in four distinctive prints iconic to each cereal hue. Drawing inspiration from General Mills morning classics such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs.

The collection offers consumers a chance to embrace and start their day in a sweet and comfy way, featuring the Crocs Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog is the first iteration that has launched in kids’ and men’s sizing. Each pair is swirled to sugary perfection and topped with iconic cereal-themed Jibbitz™ charms.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog is available now at at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Eastbay.

Following this release, General Mills and Crocs will unveil the additional three iterations — Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs — dropping this summer exclusively through Foot Locker and Greenhouse.