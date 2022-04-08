Midnight Art Department x Modelo Drop Apparel & Accessories Capsule

Midnight Art Department has released its first collaboration with Modelo Especial, which includes a range of apparel and functional accessories.

For the collection, the brand draws inspiration from Modelo’s iconic motifs and references quintessential elements associated with the Modelo bottle and design, showcasing the brand’s distinctive visual identity. From the ornate typography to the prominent lion graphics to the gold trim, the designs seamlessly blended the two brands in the collection’s designs when bringing the collection to life.

For the accompanying campaign, Midnight Art Department tapped into his roots and the heritage of the brand, bringing in Mexican photographer Julian Burgueńo to shoot him and his friends, paying homage to his roots.

The collection ranges from $20-300 and is made up of a t-shirt, hoodies, a bomber jacket, bucket hat and fully functional accessories, including a beer holster, beer sling and butterfly bottle opener.

The Midnight Art Department x Modelo collection will be available Friday, April 8th at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST, exclusively at midnightstudios.live.