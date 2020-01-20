Dr. Martens Celebrates 60th Anniversary With BAPE Collab

To celebrate 60 years in the game, Dr. Martens has announced that it will release 12 iconic brand collaborations to celebrate throughout 2020. The first on the list is a partnership with streetwear giant BAPE.

Dr. Martens and BAPE put their heads together for this reworked version of the iconic 1460 boot. This will be BAPE’s fourth time collaborating with the iconic footwear brand, and for this iteration, the 1460 boot is decked out in BAPE’s signature camo print, as well as BAPE’s iconic BAP STA marking at the side.

The Dr. Martens x BAPE 1460 is available in very limited numbers on January 25 at DrMartens.com and select partners.

For a little background, Dr. Marten’s first 1460 boots rolled off the production line on 1 April, 1960 (or 1.4.60), and 60 years later, the boot has become an iconic cultural symbol. New collabos will drop each month throughout 2020.