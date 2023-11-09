PUMA Hoops Debuts MB.03 “Chino Hills” Colorway

PUMA Hoops has unveiled the newest addition to LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe collection, the MB.03 “Chino Hills.”

An ode to LaMelo’s origin story, the “Chino Hills” colorway pays tribute to his jaw-dropping achievement with his high school team where he scored a state-record 92 points as a sophomore at Chino Hills High. Design elements continue on from the MB.03 Toxic storyline and are reflected throughout with bold, neon elements and animalistic scratch marks – all fierce elements which celebrate Melo’s accomplishments.

The MB.03 “Chino Hills” features PUMA’s signature NITRO™ midsole for on-court power and a double-layered mesh upper for additional support, a full coverage, engineered nonslip rubber compound for enhanced durability and traction and an upper construction that’s made with breathable monomesh for a supportive but ultra-lightweight fit.

Photos courtesy of PUMA

In addition to the MB.03 Chino Hills, PUMA will be releasing a three-piece apparel collection that includes a hoodie, shorts and tee.

The PUMA MB.03 “Chino Hills” drops November 17th at PUMA.com and select retailers.