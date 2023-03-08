PUMA Hoops Reveals the MB.02 “Honeycomb”

PUMA Hoops has unveiled the latest addition to LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe lineup, the MB.02 “Honeycomb.”

Inspired by LaMelo’s Buzz City team’s new alternative jersey, the MB.02 Honeycomb features a striking colorway that embodies Charlotte’s rich history. The shoe’s light green shade represents the branch Mint that was established to produce coins after North Carolina experienced the first U.S. gold rush.

Complete with advanced PUMA Hoops tech, including a NITRO foam infused midsole, this lightweight shoe is perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles on the court. The upper construction features woven mesh and multizone targeted support, engineered for any style of ballplayer. It also features breathability and engineered traction offers superior comfort and responsiveness whether you play in the paint or from the 3-point line.

The PUMA MB.02 Honeycomb is slated to drop March 10 at PUMA.com, PUMA mobile app, PUMA NYC Flagship, Foot Locker stores and Champs Sports.