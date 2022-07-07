Heritage Brand Boy London Relaunches Online

Boy London, a heritage brand that started in London that dates back to the 1970s, has returned. It returns with a unisex casual wear and lifestyle collection that is available online.

The brand was started in 1976 by Stephan Raynor, who created space and acceptance for “outsiders” throughout the 70’s and 1980’s. Over the years, they were represented in almost every movement, from music and clubs to celebrities and fashion.

Boy London also has a flagship store in the heart of Hollywood on the famed Melrose Ave, and then later, Robertson Boulevard. Relaunched in 2022, Boy London is only available online… for now.

The 2022 relaunch follows a resurgence in the brand’s hype, which we saw begin a few years ago with mega-celebrities such as Rihanna and Wiz Khalifa seen wearing their vintage garments.

Boy London has dropped a new unisex casual wear collection, which carry their unmistakable heritage while also infusing California comfort. Pieces focus on essentials and fashion pieces, and

also carry themes of personal empowerment and transformation.

“We’re keeping the legacy strong and showcasing touches of that LA vibe for comfort and splash,” a rep for Boy London said.

Shop Boy London at their online website BoyLondon.com.