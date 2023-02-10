Jimmy Gorecki’s JSP Teams Up with Vault by Vans for Third Footwear Drop

Vault by Vans and Jimmy Gorecki’s JSP reunite for a third installment of footwear following the successful 2021 release. This time, they pay homage to the skater and entrepreneurs East Coast roots and continues to elevate the Vault by Vans assortment.

Dubbed, the Vault by Vans x JSP “I Love My JSP” collection, it features a three-shoe lineup that is grounded by two Vault by Vans silhouettes. A Kelly green, and a black Old Skool VLT LX, as well as a true blue Sk8-Hi VLT LX. Each features a supple pig suede upper that is contrasted by a nylon quarter panel. Vans’ iconic Sidestripe is updated with a reflective underlay to add contrast for day to night wear. Each sidewall is adorned with “I Love My JSP Vans”, a sentiment JSP founder Jimmy Gorecki heard consistently following the first Vault by Vans collaboration. A crystal-clear toe bumper is found on each pair and carries through to the outsole.

Captured in Venice Beach, California at Great Western Hoagies, the campaign video toys with nostalgia and a humorous reflection on Gorecki’s hometown roots from Philadelphia. See the film below.

“For this latest partnership with Vault by Vans, our goal is to reflect feelings of familiarity and take new materials and design details like the reflective elements, a nostalgic nylon, super soft suede and continue to evolve the classic styles we grew up shredding in to make a design that reads both rich and rugged and with a whole lot of love that you’ll feel all the way to your sole”, said Jimmy Gorecki.

Paying tribute to his early days shredding in Vans, Gorecki tapped New York skate film legend, RB Umali to capture a session with none other than Vans’ very own, Dick Rizzo alongside Mark Del Negro and Paris Summerfield. Watch the edit now on Youtube.

The Vault by Vans x JSP “I Love My Vans” collection will be available to shop on StandardIssueTees.com on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am PST.