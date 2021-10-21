Stadium Goods Releases First Sneaker Collabo With BAPE

Renowned sneaker/streetwear brand Stadium Goods has just announced their very first partnership with BAPE for special branded editions of the cult favorite “BAPE STA” and BAPE’s newest silhouette “SK8 STA” sneakers.

The extremely limited edition collaboration is the first sneaker release from Stadium Goods. The brand has established itself as the house of sneaker history, with inventory ranging from rare, experimental, and collectible sneakers, to current favorites and revered classic staples. The brand utilized this in-depth knowledge and expertise on BAPE’s “BAPE STA” and “SK8 STA” silhouettes through familiar colorways and design details that will resonate with both passionate sneakerheads and casual sneaker fans.

“BAPE is a staple in every sneakerhead’s closet, including mine, and we’re hyped to have the opportunity to work with them on the ‘BAPE STA’ and ‘SK8 STA’ models,” says Greig Bennett, VP of Brand Creative and head designer at Stadium Goods. “2021 has been a huge year for us with the debut of the STADIUM line and the continuing momentum of our overall apparel offering. This BAPE collaboration is a preview of what’s to come in 2022. We’re excited to continue sharing our in-depth knowledge and expertise of sneaker history and culture.”

The Stadium Goods x BAPE “Lexington Grey” launches Tuesday, October 26 at 12pm ET, while the “Claremont Blue” drops October 29 at 12 pm ET. Each one will $315 online at StadiumGoods.com.