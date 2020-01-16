Under Armour Announces “Black History Month” Curry 7 Colorway

In celebration of the annual Black History Month celebration of heroes and pioneers, Under Armour reveals the special “Black History Month” colorway of Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe, the Curry 7, dubbed “Our History”.

“The Our History colorway is special; it reflects on our history and those who helped build it,” says Curry. “The colorway is inspired by both a memorable trip to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, and the incredible art by David Adjaye.”

Inspired by the iconic National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington D.C., the “Our History” colorway reflects the museum’s unique three-tiered exterior with a distinct, multi-layered upper, featuring tiers of brown, olive, bronze and splashes of neon green. We also find the museum’s longitude and latitude coordinates on the heel tab. It also features both UA HOVR™ and Micro G® cushioning platforms separated by a flexible, neon green plate.

The Under Armour Curry 7 “Our History” drops worldwide on January 20, 2020 for $140 USD via UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retailers. Limited pairs of “Our History” will be made available for fans beginning January 18, exclusively at the SC30 product wall within the Chase Center Warriors Shop at Thrive City in San Francisco.