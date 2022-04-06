Activision x Alpha Industries Collaborate For “Call of Duty” Drop

Video game maker Activision has teamed up with Alpha Industries for the launch of a limited edition collaboration in celebration of Call of Duty: Vanguard & Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2.5.

Revealed during last fall’s Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event, the much-anticipated Call of Duty x Alpha B-15 Flight Jacket from Alpha Industries is now officially available to purchase for fans in celebration of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2.5 mid-season update and Free Trial for players.

The jacket is available in limited quantities, while a digital jacket version can be found within Call of Duty: Vanguard’s in-game Flyboy Bundle at 1100 COD Points. The in-game operator skin is an exact replica to the physical jacket, making this collaboration unique in its accessibility to a wide range of fans wanting to don the jacket either physically or virtually. The in-game Flyboy Bundle includes the jacket as a new Operator Skin (that will also unlock the Operator), a Killcam Vanity, and an MVP Highlight, which are only usable in Vanguard.

Those donning the jacket will find an authenticity to the original military B-15 bomber jackets worn by pilots during flight, plus a leveled-up design featuring distinct Call of Duty: Warzone themes, including a special ‘easter egg’ printed inside liner of the game’s ‘Caldera’ Pacific Map (as seen in Call of Duty: Warzone). It also features a jacket patch inspired by original task force patches during WWII and enhanced with Call of Duty elements authentic to the game.

Order yours here at the Alpha Industries website.