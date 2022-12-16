PUMA Hoops x Chris Brickley Release Limited-Edition Rise NITRO

PUMA announced the release of the latest PUMA Hoops player edition basketball shoe, the Chris Brickley Rise NITRO with hoops ambassador and WNBA/NBA skills trainer, Chris Brickley.

The limited-edition shoe features personal touches such as including his “CB” initials and “603” hometown Manchester, New Hampshire, area code adorn the heel of the sleek pastel kick. Further honoring his roots is a map of the Granite State with town shout-outs on the instep.

The shoe also features a tonal formstrip and laces that read “Life is beautiful” complete this court-ready design. PUMA Hoops NITRO foam in the bespeckled midsole ensures responsiveness and cushioning, while strategically placed coral-colored PWRTAPE not only offers targeted reinforcement for added stability but serves as a tribute to Brickley’s parents, William and Adrienne, whose names appear on the medial side.

The PUMA x Chris Brickley Rise NITRO is available exclusively at the NYC Flagship store for $130.