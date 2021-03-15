Foot Locker Collaborates with Sesame Street & Artist Jason Freeny For Limited Collection

Foot Locker partners with Champion’s Blank Slate platform for a collaborative collection with artist Jason Freeny and iconic kids show Sesame Street.

Created by Foot Locker and Champion, Blank Slate serves as a new platform for notable creators to reimagine cultural touchstones through limited-edition capsule collections. Serving as the first brand to partner with Blank Slate, Sesame Street previously collaborated with contemporary artist Naturel on its first collection in December 2020, which featured notorious characters of the show

“Sesame Street is a multigenerational brand, and we are always looking for new and unique ways to create inspired products for our adult fans,” said Kerri Estreich of Sesame Workshop. “We love the stylization that Jason Freeny and Naturel bring to the table. They offer fun, dynamic, yet very different models for how the Sesame Street characters can be creatively interpreted while remaining true to our brand essence.”

Following the success of the first collection drop, Sesame Street brings in New York-based sculptor known for his anatomical character dissections, Jason Freeny, to curate an assortment of adult apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, shorts and pants.

“I see my art as giving into my curiosity, approaching the unknown with a child-like wonder. At the end of the day I’m exploring just like everyone else. I consider this collection a new way of seeing and understanding, and my hope is that you’ll consider it an invitation to join me” says artist Jason Freeny.

The collection is available now at Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, Champs Sports Canada and Eastbay.