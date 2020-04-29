Nike’s Pregame Pack Highlights Rituals From Luka Dončić, De’Aaron Fox & More

Nike has unveiled an upcoming sneaker capsule dubbed the Pregame Pack, which highlights the pregame rituals of De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and center Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.

Some athletes famously toss chalk, others mark midsoles with motivational phrases. Their rituals are features in this new collection of Nike and Jordan Brand silhouettes.

Air Jordan 1 Mid: Mindfulness (Luka Dončić)

A cool, tranquil palette of greens and violets characterizes the upper. Both heels feature the opaque phrases, “Breathe & Center” and “Center & Breathe.”

Luka’s Air Jordan I Mid drops April 30 at House of Hoops by Foot Locker, Footlocker.com and Nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1: Music (De’Aaron Fox and Brittney Griner)

Outlined in Neptune Green, the Swoosh and the heel tab feature a lenticular design inspired by acoustic waveforms. An amplified design, using hotter reds and yellows, appears on the lateral forefoot and on the sockliner.

Fox’s Nike Air Force 1 releases May 14 at House of Hoops by Foot Locker and online at Footlocker.com.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77: Motivation (Ben Simmons)

The suede, cracked-gray upper is the canvas for two graphics and phrases on the shoe’s lateral side — “Heart in the Game” on one, and “Pride & Passion” on the other. “Dedication” and “Motivation” read on the back heel tabs.

Simmons’ Nike Blazer Mid ’77 releases May 21 at House of Hoops by Foot Locker and online at Footlocker.com.