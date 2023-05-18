Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky & The Shoe Surgeon Unveil Whisky-Inspired Custom Sneaker With Special VIP Delivery

Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Dominic Ciambrone, also known as The Shoe Surgeon, have announced a new line of limited-edition whisky-inspired sneakers, made in a very limited run.

Created in a limited run of just 100 pairs, which are reserved for select VIPs and two lucky consumers, this sneaker drop marks the latest chapter in the brands’ multifaceted year long partnership.

Friends of Glenmorangie and The Shoe Surgeon were selected to receive the sneakers via a one-of-a-kind delivery experience, the Mobile Shoe Surgeon Studio. Inspired by Ciambrone’s LA-based HQ, the mobile pop-up studio celebrated the intersection of sneaker culture and single malts, offering select tastemakers across Los Angeles an exclusive tasting and sneaker customization experience right outside their door.

Inspired by Glenmorangie’s newly redesigned packaging, each limited edition, hand-crafted shoe will embody the distillery’s playful elegance and bold use of color. The high-top sneakers will feature Glenmorangie’s iconic orange colorway along with unique elements paying homage to the distillery including barley textured suede, copper detailing inspired by Glenmorangie’s towering stills, gold plated tags featuring the brand’s Signet icon, whimsical swirls pulled from the brand’s new packaging, plaid lining reminiscent of Scottish tartan, and more. Each pair delivered by the Mobile Shoe Surgeon Studio was thoughtfully stored inside a co-branded bar cart trunk fully stocked with a selection of Glenmorangie’s award-winning whiskies, once again unexpectedly merging the wondrous worlds of whisky and bespoke fashion.

Photo courtesy of Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky

Until May 20, consumers can enter HERE to win their own pair along with a special Mixology Bartender Kit and more.

“Watching Dominic take inspiration from his trip to our distillery and ultimately translate the essence of this partnership into a physical pair of sneakers has been tremendously exciting,” says Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden. “We’re thrilled to finally share the news of this drop and look forward to finding more unexpected ways to welcome new people into the wonderful world of Glenmorangie,” he adds.

“Merging Glenmorangie’s wonderful world of premium whisky and our craft of luxury bespoke shoemaking has been a rewarding journey– just as they carefully select the finest ingredients and technologies to create the smoothest and complex of whiskies, we share the same level of excellence and passions to trust the intricacies of each process,” says Ciambrone. “Through our partnership, we’re elevating the experience of luxury to new heights,” he continues.

Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been dreaming up delicious single malt whiskies for more than 175 years. They create their delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe, to allow more space for taste and aroma, before aging them in the world’s finest casks. Today, driven by Dr. Bill Lumsden’s “What if…?” approach to whisky-making, Glenmorangie continues to reimagine the boundaries of the category with innovative new releases, partnerships and experiments conducted in The Lighthouse, the brand’s dedicated innovation distillery. Dr. Bill’s imaginative and experimental approach to whisky-making has garnered him a record-breaking 5-time Master Distiller achievement, making single malt Scotch whisky an increasingly exciting category for newcomers and enthusiasts alike.