PUMA Hoops Releases Limited Fusion Nitro With NBA Star RJ Barrett

PUMA has announced the release of latest PUMA Hoops player edition basketball shoe, the Fusion Nitro RJ, in collaboration with Hoops athlete, New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett.

The limited edition sneaker pays tribute to Barrett’s upbringing and career with a tongue that prominently displays a maple leaf logo with a number 9 in it, tying his Canadian roots to his current on-court success in New York. While the inside of the tongue includes Barrett’s nickname, “Maple Mamba.”

The sneaker’s unique colorway features one shoe that is red and white, the colors of the Canadian flag, and the other, blue and white, as an ode to his alma mater, Duke University. Barrett’s mantra, “Made Different,” is sported on the sock liner as a subtle reminder of his every day and every game mindset.

The Fusion Nitro also features PUMA’s key technological elements. Nitro Foam combines soft, lightweight material with exceptional cushioning and unbeatable rebound for our biggest bounce yet. Feet are locked securely into the Fusion Nitro with the adaptive compression band contained in the flexible engineered upper. The rubber outsole contains PUMA’s high abrasion, sticky rubber compound for total traction when your feet hit the floor.

The PUMA Fusion Nitro RJ is available now, exclusively at the PUMA NYC Flagship store and is retailing for $130.