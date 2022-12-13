C.P. Company & Palace Skateboards Collab For FW22 Collection

Italian sportswear brand, the C.P. Company, has joined forces with British youth culture stalwarts Palace Skateboards for a collaborative collection for FW22.

The collection lends Palace’s tongue-in-cheek reinterpretation of C.P. Company’s famed technical capabilities for a range of items, from outerwear to t-shirts.

Led by the aesthetic shared by both brands and their respective communities, Palace found inspiration in remixing signature items from C.P. Company’s archive, combining the Italian sportswear label’s technical expertise with a playful color palette and co-branded details.

Featuring several C.P. Company staples – such as the goggle jacket, long duffle coat, and lambswool jumper – the collection reimagines functional sportswear with a refreshing flair influenced by British youth and skate cultures.

“I’ve been in love with Palace since I discovered the brand years ago,” says C.P. Company President Lorenzo Osti. “I love their attitude, irreverent but humble, ironic but with a lot to say. And when I met Gareth and Lev, I just had the confirmation that great brands come from great people. Working with them has been easy and fun, but more than anything, a great honor.”

The C.P. Company x Palace FW22 collaboration will be available Friday, December 16th at CPcompany.com, PalaceSkateboards.com, and official flagship stores worldwide.