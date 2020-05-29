Nike x Travis Scott “Cactus Trails” Apparel Collection

To celebrate the release of Travis Scott’s newest sneaker in collaboration with Nike, the Air Max 270 Cactus Trails, he has released an apparel collection to go along with it.

The 29-piece “Cactus Trails” collection has nods to trail activity, and includes functional accessories such as a sleeping bag, a portable hammock, a Nalgene bottle as well as other items like thermometer and compass keychains.

In addition to the Cactus Jack apparel, Travis also released three apparel styles in collaboration with Nike, releasing again tomorrow in limited quantities at select retailers.

The “Cactus Trails” collection for a very limited time on Shop.TravisScott.com.

The Air Max 270 Cactus Trails dropped via raffle on shop.travisscott.com ahead of the global release date May 29th.