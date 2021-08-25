Guess USA x Babylon Celebrate Latest Drop with Carnival Themed Party in DTLA

Guess and Babylon are coming off a weekend of their latest collaboration drop. The two brands have worked together before and this latest collection was highly anticipated. To commemorate the drop, Guess x Babylon hosted a Skate Park Festival at Lot 5 at GUESS? Inc, HQ.

The Skate Park Festival popped up in the middle of DTLA and was open to the public to anybody who registered online. At the festival, the latest collaboration was available to purchase on the spot. There were a ton of carnival-themed games with prizes, a few ride attractions, notable food trucks, a VIP lounge with Happy Hour beverages, live performances, and a skate ramp in the middle of it all. In attendance, we had it all from Sydney Sweeney, Benny Blanco, Diplo, and many others.

via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GUESS

The collaboration collection is a skater-influenced theme and is a full drop with 21 pieces in the capsule. From digital print bucket hats to long-sleeve button-ups, the collab has a little something for everybody. Be sure to check out the collection and grab yourself some items.



The Babylon x GUESS USA capsule collection launching this month will be sold at the experiential activation.