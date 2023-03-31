Vault by Vans & Shane Gonzales Collaborate For Footwear Capsule

Vault by Vans and Shane Gonzales have come together with their first footwear collaboration, dubbed “Star Spangled Glamour.”

The collection boasts three Vault by Vans silhouettes, including the Old Skool VLT LX, Authentic Zip VLT LX, and Sk8-Hi Reissue Strap VLT LX, each with Gonzales’ rock ‘n roll spin.

The collection represents All-American motifs that have stood the test of time, playing off styles like cowboy boots, denim jeans and leather jackets. Using chrome, leather, and denim, the collection pays homage to the classic fashion that defined Sunset Boulevard, the iconic street in Hollywood, California.

Black leather Old Skool VLT LX sneakers feature traditional Western cowboy embroidery creating a contrasting and multi-dimensional aesthetic that is both modern and nostalgic. The Authentic Zip VLT LX is reimagined in classic blue denim with hidden laces and chrome detailing, while the Sk8-Hi Reissue Strap VLT LX in black leather has several riders jacket details such as collars, epaulets and buckles.

Photo via Vans

“Collaborating with Vans is such a full circle moment for me. My friends and I grew up skating in Vans every day to and from school. Drawing on them, and thrashing them until they weren’t wearable anymore. When I got the opportunity to create my own collection, I wanted to re-imagine the 3 Vans silhouettes that bring me back to my childhood, and incorporate timeless all-American motifs into the design that I know will wear beautifully over time,” says Shane Gonzales.

With prices ranging from $130-$185, Vault by Vans x Shane Gonzales will be available beginning April 7 at Vans Downtown Los Angeles retail location, Midnightstudios.live, and select Vault by Vans retail partners. For more information, please visit Vans.com/news.