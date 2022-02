Southern California footwear brand LAMO has delivered a line of new men’s style for the new season, including their latest premium silhouette, the Trent.

The Trent is a chukka-inspired casual and comfortable style with a waxed PU upper and a premium sheepskin footbed. It also boasts the LAMO-LITE EVA outsole for further comfort.

Finally, the LAMO Trent is backed by a 30-day no questions asked guarantee. It is available now at the brand’s online store for $82.95.