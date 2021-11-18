Adidas Drops New Sport Eyewear Collection

Adidas delivers its new 2022 Sport Eyewear Collection, as it continues its efforts to revolutionize the eyewear industry.

New styles build on the brand’s foundation of design built on style, durability, and performance.

The collection includes the follow, all available now at Adidas.com.

The SP0041 is a reverse half-rim flexible frame born to compete with rubber end-tips and no-slip contact points on the temples to provide a perfect and secure fit. The half-rim construction maximizes ventilation and new adjustable nose pads with low relief sweat drainers add to this frame’s performance. Vario photochromic lenses, made with a patented molded-in film technology, ensure the highest optical quality and a uniform color transition in varying light conditions. And a Super clear coating protects mirrored lenses from water, dirt, grease, and oily smears making them easy to clean.

The SP0043’s ultra-light half-rim mask design combined with an innovative aeration system composed of 9 small aerodynamic holes and a removable sweat-proof brow bar helps to maximize visibility during any activity. No-slip contact points and rubber running along the interior of the arms, paired with the innovative adjustable nose pads guarantee a comfortable and performance fit for any face type. The Super clear coating on mirrored lenses makes them easy to clean, resistant to water, grease and oils and gives them long-term durability. The SP0043s are also available with Vario photochromic or KOLOR UP lenses, designed with a technology that reduces light intensity and offers superior color perception. If needed, a clip-in makes it easy to insert prescription lenses.

The SP0029-H is a wraparound shield design that combines protection with comfort and a lightweight feel. Perfect for any sport requiring special protection in all weather conditions, this injection-molded frame features an innovative ventilation system comprised of nine small anti-fog vents on the upper front profile that offer clear vision in any climate. The removable front sweat bar further protects the eyes, while delivering perfect visibility during the toughest athletic activities. The nose pads are adjustable in all positions, for an optimal and comfortable fit. Yellow photochromic lenses (cat. 1 to 3) offer crystal clear vision in any light condition. Adjustable rubber tips with a metal core for a perfect grip on any face shape. This style comes with a clip-on that is easy to fit thanks to a snap mechanism on the inside of the front, making it the ultimate go-to for athletes who need vision correction (diopter 8/+8).

An easy-to-wear sport frame, the SP0047 is characterized by a thin profile and rectangular silhouette. The temples, featuring the low-relief 3-D logo, have internal and external rubber components to ensure extreme grip. A 10-hole top bar aeration system, a larger ventilation framework on the temples, and new adjustable nose pads provide exceptional airflow and comfort. The Super clear coating and KOLOR UP technology helps reduce light intensity and offers superior color perception, elevating visual performance and eye comfort. Polarized lenses are also available to protect against glare.