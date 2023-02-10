Introducing the Arcade A2 Belt

Arcade, a brand founded on the belief that belts could be designed to function better, last longer, and be more comfortable, has introduced its latest release, the A2.

The A2 is a next generation belt that features an all new buckle design, the result of Arcade’s pursuit to redefine new levels of function, quality and comfort. The new belt also demonstrates Arcade’s focus on challenging the status quo and consistently improving its range of performance stretch belts, a category that the brand first introduced in 2010 and has continued to expand with new belt styles for the active and casual lifestyles.

Arcade thoughtfully engineered the buckle of the new A2 belt for enhanced functionality and elevated design. The A2 buckle is contoured to fit the body and rest in a natural position, and its intuitive design increases the ease of fitting into and through belt loops, while the 3-piece buckle provides secure hold and durability.

“The A2 belt is the result of countless hours of tinkering and testing in the lab and our outdoor playgrounds. This belt represents a new, elevated level of functional use and overall comfort,” said Kevin Walker, Director of Marketing, Arcade. “There’s serious craftsmanship and style in our new A2 buckle. It’s such a critical component of an overall key piece of gear that we’re solely focused on at Arcade. Regardless of your activity – from outdoor adventure to daily casual wear and travel – we design and build our belts to free your movement.”

The new A2 buckle is introduced across a select range of Arcade belts, including the new Atlas, Carto, and Out of Range styles, and additional A2 styles will be introduced later in 2023. Grab yours now at ArcadeBelts.com.