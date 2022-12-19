PUMA Collaborates With Nickelodeon For Slime Footwear Collection

PUMA and Nickelodeon have revealed a new collaboration featuring Nick’s globally beloved “Slime” reimagined in iconic PUMA footwear styles.

The PUMA x Nickelodeon Slime collection includes the latest addition to LaMelo Ball’s signature hoops lineup. The MB.02 Slime embodies the seminal substance with its bright lime colorway, while the shoe’s tech—including NITRO foam—takes the splattered look from game show to game ready. Melo’s signature wings get the slime treatment with a dripping effect.

The PUMA x SLIME Suede features a Nickelodeon twist on a PUMA Classic, available in kids’ sizes. It features a neon lime patent formstrip, complete with dripping effect, while a splatter-adorned tongue continues the playful transformation of an iconic style.

The limited PUMA x Nickelodeon SLIME collection retails for $50-$140 and will be available starting December 21 on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC flagship store and at Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker.

Since its debut on You Can’t Do That on Television in 1982, Nickelodeon’s Slime has become a signature calling card for the brand, the ultimate symbol of free-spirited mess and the physical embodiment of the irreverent and unconventional spirit of Nick.