Rolling Loud Unveils New 2020 Merch

It’s known as one of the world’s largest hip-hop festival, but Rolling Loud is also making waves with its very own line of merch.

The newly released line of limited merch was conceptualized and curated by festival co-founder Matt Zingler. It displays metal-influenced symbolism (flames, bones, barbed wire) in black-and-white across a range of flannels in three colors, three hoodies, socks, and sweatpants, as well as Rolling Loud’s first pair of custom flip-flops.

“With this new collection, I wanted to make sure that fans who bought the merch had the best experience possible,” says Zingler. “It needed to look great, and feel even better. Ray, Ed, and I developed a collection that fans can wear all year long.”

The Rolling Loud team is currently preparing Rolling Loud 2020, the sixth annual flagship festival for the world’s largest festival brand. Occurring on May 8th-10th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, #RL6 will take place over three days. Late last year, Rolling Loud took to social media to announce Rolling Loud Europe, their first festival on the continent, to-be-announced country later this year.

Rolling Loud’s new merch is available now online.