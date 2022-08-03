Malbon & Spyder Team Up For Limited Edition Collaboration

Lifestyle brand Spyder and the golf-inspired Malbon has announced that they have teamed up for a limited edition collaboration of apparel.

The upcoming collection includes bucket hats, shell jackets and shell pants, all of which are made with 4-way stretch POW POW 2.0, a material that is exclusive to Spyder through its partnership with GORE-TEX.

“The idea behind this collaboration was to combine Spyder’s iconic designs, brand DNA and history of protecting people in harsh conditions, with Malbon’s creative approach to golf and lifestyle apparel. The result is a unique and exciting product offering that embodies the aesthetic and technical abilities of both brands,” said Todd Hymel, CEO of Liberated Brands, the core operating partner for Spyder across North America, Europe, Japan and Australia.

“My connection to Spyder dates back to the 80’s, where I can recall my mother wearing a Spyder ski suit on the slopes. I have always enjoyed skiing and snowboarding and jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with Spyder on a collection that seamlessly integrates the worlds of snow and golf,” said Stephen Malbon, Owner and Founder of Malbon. “Consumers are continuing to engage with 80’s nostalgia and trends and this is an optimal time for this collection to launch.”

A standout in the collection, the Malbon x Spyder rain jacket is inspired by Malbon’s ethos of creating playfully curated products that allow golf enthusiasts to express their unique personal style. The multiple length zip-off sleeves and general design lines were inspired by Spyder ski jackets of the ‘90s which utilized the same features and can still be found on the mountain today. The collection also includes a rain pant and a bucket hat, which was created with breathable, yet waterproof fabric.

The Malbon x Spyder collection is available online at Malbongolf.com and Spyder.com, as well as at select retailers.