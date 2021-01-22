Air Jordan 4 Retro “Taupe Haze” Out Now

Jordan Brand delivers a new unique colorway of the classic Air Jordan 4 Retro, dubbed “Taupe Haze”.

The new colorway is highlighted by its neutral based, earth tone color palette. It also features black plastic “Wings” eyestay holders tht match the tonal shoelaces and mesh detailing on the tongue and mid-panel. Jordan Brand places a taupe Jumpman logo on the back of the shoe and a blazing red Jumpman on the branding tag stitched onto the tongue. The same bright shade of red appears on the underside of the tongue and on the Jumpman-branded insole. A visible Air unit can be found in the heel of the Air Jordan 4 “Taupe Haze” to finish off the look.

Air Jordan 4 Retro “Taupe Haze” is now available ahead of its official release at Stadium Goods.