UNIQLO UT Unveils Neo Miyagi Collection

UNIQLO announced this week the first UNIQLO UT Neo Miyagi collection, celebrating Japanese artists.

The upcoming drop celebrates the work of 13 contemporary Japanese artists whose work is exhibited at the Nanzuka Art Gallery in Shibuya. It consists of 8 graphic shirts, each with an array of authentic pop culture and art graphics from around the world that express the individuality of their wearers.

The UNIQLO UT Neo Miyagi collection launches in-stores and online on Monday (Feb. 17) for $14.90 USD each.