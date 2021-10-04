Incase Launches All-New A.R.C. Collection: Bags For Today’s Creatives

Design-driven brand Incase has announced the launch of its new A.R.C. Collection: an ecosystem of sustainable bags delivering refined mobility for the individual journey.

The A.R.C. Collection is short for “A Responsible Carry”, and is comprised of the Travel Pack, Commuter Pack, Daypack, and Tech Tote.

The bags features a range of tools that provide the protection, mobility and privacy suitable for your tech and personal essentials. It also features sustainable materials, a step forward that pays homage to Incase’s brand legacy at the intersection of lifestyle and technology.

“The A.R.C. Collection is an intentional step forward for Incase, rooted in the brand’s legacy of purpose-driven design focused on performance, simplicity and innovation, while representing everything we stand for today,” says Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. “We’ve incorporated essential protection, sustainability, design, and organizational features into each bag to provide today’s creatives with the utility and versatility they need to navigate their surroundings, whether that takes them to the office or on the road.”

Key features include premium, sustainable materials such as recycled polyester and YKK weather resistant and RC Zippers; Ortholite impressions foam in the shoulder straps and back panels; RFID-blocking material to combat digital theft; bacterial growth prevention through the materials; and laptop storage and accessory organization.

The Incase A.R.C. Collection is available now in black and navy colorways at Incase.com.