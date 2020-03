Dr. Martens continues its 60th anniversary celebration with year another notable collaboration. This time, the iconic brand links with BEAMS and Babylon for the third 1460 Remastered drop.

Beams worked with the hardcore-skate aesthetic of LA-based label Babylon on a special one-off edition of the 1460 boot, inspired by the Ska movement of the 60s.

The new Dr. Martens x Beams x Babylon 1460 boot is available on March 28th at DrMartens.com and select partners – in strictly limited numbers.