Stadium Goods Drops Retro Future Capsule

Sneaker and streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods returns with their newest Retro Future Capsule collection.

Stadium Goods’ Retro Future Capsule is the newest addition to the Stadium Goods house label, consisting of eye-catching beanies to reflective jackets bringing a neon pop to streetwear. Each item features a unique reflective colorway and trim.

The collection includes:

Hazard Beanie ($30) – This Hazard Beanie sports a blazing orange knit construction with a simple neon stripe across the cuff.

Nuts & Bolts S/S ($35) – The front of this tee features Stadium Goods branding on the left chest, while the back features detailed schematic-style graphics in neon and white inks.

Retro Future Long Sleeve ($40) – This Retro Future L/S T-shirt features an outlined Stadium Goods graphic on the front, as well as hits on both sleeves. The back features detailed schematic-style graphics in neon and reflective inks.

Unity Long Sleeve ($40) – The Unity long sleeve T-shirt is composed of green heavyweight cotton and features a reflective Stadium Goods brand hit on the left chest. The back features detailed schematic-style graphics in neon and reflective inks.

Retro Future Hoodie ($80) – A Stadium Goods logo is printed on the left chest above the kangaroo pouch on the front of the hoodie. The back features detailed schematic-style graphics in neon and reflective inks.

Unity Anorak ($90) – This lightweight, fully reflective jacket was released as a companion piece to our reflective joggers from an earlier (Blackout) collection. It features a 1/4 zip front, elasticized cuffs, adjustable drawcord hem, and a dual entry kangaroo pocket.

Higher Learning: Science Fiction ($100) – Printed in neon yellow on a purple Champion reverse weave hoodie, it has a roomy fit that makes it ideal for layering or as a standalone piece.

Shop the new collection at now at StadiumGoods.com.