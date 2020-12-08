Lakai & Black Sabbath Drop Surprise Collaboration

If you’re in search of a perfect gift for the holidays, fans of rock need to see this. Skate brand LAKAI has teamed up with legendary rock band Black Sabbath for a surprise capsule collection inspired by Riley Hawk and the infamous heavy metal band’s albums, Master of Reality, Never Say Die! and We Sold Our Soul for Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Considered by many as the best metal album of all-time, Black Sabbath’s Master of Reality influenced Riley Hawk’s third LAKAI Pro model shoe and fans around the globe since its 1971 release. As Riley’s favorite band of all time, the LAKAI x Black Sabbath collection includes design cues of black, gradients, purple and imagery of the band. The LAKAI x Black Sabbath capsule also arrives in four distinct silhouettes: Telford, Owen VLK, Riley 3 and Newport HI.

There’s also live show imagery on the LAKAI Owen, capturing the energy of the concert fueled by Black Sabbath’s signature metal golden era.

Paying homage to the iconic band through footwear, matching apparel pieces, accessories and a skateboard deck, the LAKAI x Black Sabbath collection drops December 11that retailers and skateshops and Lakai.com.