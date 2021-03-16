PUMA x KidSuper Studios Collection

PUMA links with creative artist collective KidSuper Studios for this football-inspired, co-branded collection.

Thia PUMA x KidSuper Studios collab boasts mix-and-match design elements, fun prints and challenges the conventional look of the sneaker. We see hook and loop closures, decorative zig-zag stitching, and embroidered branding that are complemented by raw edges for a purposefully unfinished look.

Inspired by founder and designer, Colm Dillane’s unbridled love of football, campaign images were shot with his favorite team and recent Copa Libertadores champions, Brazilian club Palmeiras. PUMA sponsored athletes William, Gabriel Veron, Weverton and Renan serve as the models for the collection.

Classic PUMA footwear styles are also featured, including the RS-2K Slip-on, a standout piece featuring the same camo inspired face print as the fleece top and pants, with a quilted upper. The PUMA Mirage Mox and Trailfox Boot get colorful transformations and feature unique aspects like stitched leather pieces on the collar to hold a pencil on the Trailfox and tie dye laces on the Mirage Mox. The Ralph Sampson 70 offers a more subtle option, with a white leather upper and semi-translucent rubber overlay on the heel, KidSuper Studios embroidery on hook and loop straps, and an exposed foam edge on the formstrip and tongue.

The PUMA x KidSuper collection drops March 20 at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and select retailers.