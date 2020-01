With Super Bowl LIV just around the corner, sports lifestyle brand ’47 unveils a fun new capsule surrounding the biggest Sunday game of the year, pulling design cues from the 1990s.

The Super Bowl drop features a range of headwear in collaboration with Zubaz and t-shirts, coming in pink, white and teal colorways for Miami inspiration, as well as zebra patterns and Miami Vice-style vibes.

The ’47 Super Bowl LIV capsule is available now at the brand’s online store.