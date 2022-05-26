FitFlop is getting people ready for the summer season with a footwear capsule with Yinka Illori.

The colorful capsule collection combines FitFlop’s “look good, feel good” manifesto and biomechanical engineering with the London-based Yinka Illori’s vibrant and unique designs — all to ensure you’ll never sacrifice style for comfort!

Keep things casual and laid back with the pool-side ready iQushion flip flop, pool slides or Surfas, or make a bold statement for your next daytime outing with the supportive and stylish Shuvs or Canvas Slipper.

The FitFlop x Yinka Illori Capsule Collection is available now at FitFlop.com.

Women’s styles include the iQushion flip flops and slides, Surfa, Shuv, Canvas Slippers and Men’s styles include iQushion flip flops and slides.