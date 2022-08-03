Alpha Industries & New Era Launch Collaborative Major League Baseball Collection

Alpha Industries and New Era Cap has announced its first collaboration in partnership with Major League Baseball.

Inspired by the power of sport and its ability to bring people together, the Alpha Industries x New Era MLB collection is anchored by each brand’s iconic styles – Alpha Industries’ MA-1 Bomber Jacket and New Era Cap’s 59FIFTY, in addition to a t-shirt, hoodie and 9FORTY adjustable cap.

“This collaboration with New Era has been so special for us here at Alpha Industries as it’s the coming together of two authentic heritage brands who started as family businesses and have become globally recognized by striving to be the best at what they do”, said Matthew Pantoja, Chief Brand Officer of Alpha Industries. “We knew this was how we wanted to kick off our collaborations this year and are very excited to have fans see what we’ve created with New Era.”

Pieces in the collection include:

Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket: Reminiscent of the dugout jackets worn by players and coaches and adorned with team and league logos as well as respective championship patches. The inside features a modified blood chit, highlighting the unifying power of sport in multiple languages.

New Era Cap 59FIFTY : New Era Cap’s iconic hat looks great in the Alpha collection, featuring team logo raised embroidery on the front, with the Alpha Industries logos embroidered on the right side. This official team color poly fabric hat has an embroidered MLB logo on the rear, with an Olive Green undervisor and a red Alpha Industries flight tag to complete the look.



: New Era Cap’s iconic hat looks great in the Alpha collection, featuring team logo raised embroidery on the front, with the Alpha Industries logos embroidered on the right side. This official team color poly fabric hat has an embroidered MLB logo on the rear, with an Olive Green undervisor and a red Alpha Industries flight tag to complete the look. New Era Cap T-Shirt: The team color pinstriped t-shirt is a cotton/poly blend (63% / 37%) featuring your favorite team’s logo on the front as a Twill Applique screenprint. Available in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, this shirt is the perfect accompaniment to go with the Alpha Industries MA1-Bomber Jacket.

New Era Cap Hooded Quarter-Zip: Featuring a team color body and hood, the Alpha Industries x New Era Cap hooded pullover quarter-zip will have you as the center of attention. The cotton/poly blend (80% / 20%) has your favorite team’s logo embroidered and screen print on the front, while the back design showcases a Twill Applique. Made in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, these modern quarter-zips feature a cargo pocket with the Alpha Industries x New Era Flight tag.

New Era Cap 9FORTY: The 9FORTY A-Frame Trucker hat consists of black foam and cotton, with black trucker mesh. The 9FORTY displays an Olive Green team logo with raised embroidery on the front of the hat, with the Alpha Industries logo screen printed on the right side. The modern look is finished with a red Alpha Industries flight tag.

“What can I say about this project that the product doesn’t already say? It began as a smaller collaboration conversation, like so many projects at New Era, and then took on a life of its own,” said Shawn Penrod, Director of Product Development at New Era. “Once we saw some of the early designs, we knew we needed to make it a larger brand story. We added MLB teams and multiple styles to the offering, and both MLB and Alpha couldn’t have been happier to do so. The product turned out amazing. It’s the perfect storm of three American heritage brands at the center of sport, style and culture.”

Iconic teams represented in this collection include the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees, for a total of 23 current teams and another 9 teams in Cooperstown. The full Alpha Industries x New Era MLB collection is available at AlphaIndustries.com and at NewEraCap.com.