PUMA HOOPS & Breanna Stewart Unveil The Stewie 1

PUMA and WNBA MVP Breanna “Stewie” Stewart has announced her upcoming sneaker, the Stewie 1, the first new women’s signature basketball sneaker in over a decade.

The Stewie 1 embodies Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature with its Quiet Fire colorway — a striking combination of neon yellow and contrasting black. The aggressive flame molding morphs into the calming ripples of water in the midsole showcasing the duality of Stewie’s game and personality, while a North Star-inspired upper captures the Forward’s brilliant talent and is a nod to her high school team.

“Working with PUMA to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” said Breanna Stewart. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

The Stewie 1 provides multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support, breathability and comfort along with NITRO Foam technology for superior responsiveness and cushioning while remaining lightweight, and a Molded Heel Counter for additional stability and lockdown marked with scars to represent Stewie’s two Achilles surgeries.

Stewie’s signature sneaker is the latest in PUMA’s commitment to growing equality for women athletes. The brand officially launched a Women’s Hoops category in 2021 with iconic Creative Director June Ambrose and they’re continuing their progress through the division. In launching the Stewie 1, Breanna is taking the next step in inspiring a generation of young athletes to believe that a signature shoe is a possibility, no matter who you are or where you are from.

The Stewie 1 and accompanying apparel retail for $35-$140 and will be available this fall in North America on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store and select retailers.