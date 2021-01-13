Adidas Eyewear Releases First Two Models With Kolor Up Lens Technology

Adidas Sport Eyewear has announce the launch of two new frames, the first of what will be an extensive line of products for 2021. The two new frames to launch will feature the brand’s Kolor Up technology.

The new eyewear models, 004 and 012, focus on best-in-performance athletic eyewear with the Kolor Up technology to visually enhance your surrounding light, color and contrast for optimal visual performance.

SP0004 // $160 // BUY HERE

Contemporary in shape, the performance segment squared-off shield is framed with stress-resistant, ultra-lightweight TR90 material ensuring comfort over long periods of wear. Temples are equipped with rubber tips for the perfect grip, a metal temple core allowing easier adjustments and greater comfort, and a special safety hinge lock system to reduce the chance of lens scratches. Suitable for all face shapes, the style’s nose pads can be adjusted in four positions for the perfect fit. Finally, an innovative ventilation system consisting of seven small aerodynamic air intakes ensures a clear view in all weather conditions.

SP0012 // $140 // BUY HERE

A feminine urban style, the sporty, contemporary frame is made with TR90 material for impact-resistance and lightweight comfort. Designed with an innovative ventilation system consisting of 12 small aerodynamic air intakes, lenses are guaranteed to stay clear in all conditions. Temples are designed to stay put thanks to a slight wrap and gripping rubber tips.