Vans Links With SE Bikes for Second Apparel & Footwear Collaboration

Vans and SE Bikes reunite to celebrate BMX culture with a second collection of footwear and apparel

The legendary BMX brand and Vans come together to celebrate “Off The Wall” bike life culture with the debut of a special colorway of the EVDNT UltimateWaffle™ and Sk8-Hi® Reissue.

SE Bikes launched the world’s first 29” BMX bike, the Big Ripper in 2009 which took the retro BMX world by storm. The Big Ripper has gone on to become the #1 bike in the Bike Life scene and serves as inspiration for the second Vans x SE Bikes collection.



Vans and SE Bikes introduce an exclusive colorway of the EVDNT UltimateWaffle™. Using the unique UltimateWaffle™ construction, the EVDNT UltimateWaffle™ features a translucent outsole that combines a built-in UltraCush™ insole with an internal stabilizing shank for more cushioning, durability and support. The LuxLiner™ interior creates a sock-like fit for more support and comfortable wear while you pedal and ride all day and is finished with a sleek breathable knitted mesh upper and perforated suede overlays for style, form and durable function. A heritage Vans “Off The Wall” logo is placed on the tongue and SE Bikes branding on the heel counter. Complimenting the EVDNT is the Sk8-Hi® Reissue with reflective checkerboard emblazoned quarter panels, each accented with a white leather Sidestripe. The black suede tongue features a heritage Vans “Off The Wall” togue label along with custom Vans and SE Bikes patches reminiscent of those found on vintage BMX jerseys. Each hi-top is finished with “Off The Wall” and “Big Ripper” written across each sidewall in custom SE Bikes font. The collection is complete with a Vans x SE Undertone II Bucket Hat that uses a black cotton canvas and a custom SE OTW patch.

The Vans x SE Bikes collection is available now, with the EVDNT UltimateWaffle™ coming this August.

To accompany their second collaborative footwear and apparel release, Vans and SE Bikes shot a new campaign celebrating the community, culture and fun of the Bike Life scene. Titled “Don’t Try This at Home”, the video campaign challenges the recent hype of indoor cycling, inviting people to get back outside and explore the city. “Off The Wall” bike life goes much deeper than simply riding, it’s all about exploring and enjoying the community and culture of your city and finding new, creative ways to express yourself through cycling. It’s about making the most of a life lived outdoors.

Finally, in celebration of the Vans x SE Bikes collaboration, Chino Braxton will make an appearance on Channel 66 to speak on his experience with bike culture. Tune in on 7/23 @ 7-9pm EST at Vans.com/channel66.