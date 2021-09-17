ICECREAM Launches Fall 2021 Collection

ICECREAM is set to release its new Fall 2021 collection, which they teased this week.

The designs are inspired by the classic concept of work vs play. Playful mid-90s athletic skate styles are seen throughout across a range of pieces that include jersey t-shirts and nylon shorts with psychedelic designs, a flight jacket, flannel shirts with elbow patches, and cargo pants.

The ICECREAM Fall 21 collection introduces two new denim pant silhouettes: “CHOCOLATE” and “STRAWBERRY” fits that offer a slim leg fit vs a straight leg fit, respectively. These silhouettes are introduced to offer a variety of fits for style and utility while skateboarding.

The ICECREAM Fall 21 lookbook stars THOTO, a Harlem-based rapper signed to A$AP Rocky’s A$AP WORLDWIDE record label, and Dandy, a New York-based designer and fashion entrepreneur. The lookbook was styled by Walter Harvin and shot by Shadi.

The ICECREAM Fall 21 collection launches Friday (September 16) at 12pm ET in the brand’s New York and Miami stores and online.