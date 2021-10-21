Dr. Martens Unveils New Evolution of their Platforms For AW21

Dr. Martens Audrick

Dr. Martens has just launched their all-new Audrick collection, which they are calling the next generation of their platform range.

For Autumn/Winter 2021, the brand re-engineered their signature platform soles for a new generation of wearers. The new Quad Neoteric sole reimagines Dr. Martens’ most classic upper silhouettes on a new two-part platform, which features a lightweight EVA midsole on top of a rugged, hard-wearing PVC outsole. Standing tall at a staggering 1.9 inches, the Quad Neoteric sole rivals the tallest of Dr. Martens’ other platform offerings, while the deep cleats in the platform create an all-new silhouette that reimagines the classic Dr. Martens offerings in a brand new way.

The cutting-edge design, including a built-in SoftWair insole for added comfort, is grounded with Dr. Martens’ classic touches, including their signature yellow welt stitching and heel loops.

The new Dr. Martens Audrick collection is available in classic 8-eye boot, 3-eye shoe, and Chelsea boot versions, retailing from $180 – $140 USD at Dr. Martens stores nationwide and online at drmartens.com.

