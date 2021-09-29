Cat Footwear Elevates its Iconic Boot with the eColorado

Workwear fashion has been a staple for years and Cat Footwear has been a leader in the space, offering durable, high-quality products for all. Most recently, they launched a new boot with this exact philosophy in mind — a product that is literally born from work, The eColorado.

The Colorado, originally released in the 90’s, was a popular streetwear staple among artists and personalities. Now, the iconic style has made its return as the eColorado — an elevated version of a tried-and-true classic that checks all the boxes for today’s tastemakers.

Not only does the eColorado satisfy consumer appetite for 90’s nostalgia, but it also delivers in comfort and durability without compromising aesthetic – giving them the ability to blur the lines between work and play.

It is constructed of high quality leather, while the outsole contains partially recycled materials to reduce waste. There’s also waterproof versions with sealed seams.

The Cat Footwear eColorado is available now at the brand’s online store, ranging from $125 to $135 USD.