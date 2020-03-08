ROKIT’s Bam Barcena Shares Faves From SS20 Collection

Bam Barcena has a deep history in the fashion industry, cutting his teeth at Ecko Unlimited Menswear and Crooks & Castles before going on to found brands like Hellz Bellz and GPPR, as well as ROKIT. Under the ROKIT banner, Bam has executed notable collaborations with the likes of Converse, Vans, Under Armour, stuff and Reebok. In 2019, ROKIT rolled out a special collaboration edition of the Nike Kyrie Irving 5, one of his most successful collaborations.

In recent weeks, ROKIT released it’s SS20 collection, so we caught up with BAM who highlighted some of his favorite pieces from the new season.

Apollo Sunglasses (Orange & Tortoise colorways)

“I’m a big eyewear guy. This our homage to the classic wayfarer style but updated through today’s lens. We used eco-conscious acetate and nylon lens with 100% UVA/UVB protection. We wanted to give it that stylish approach with functionality.” – BAM

Anti-Matter Tee

“Another homage to one of my favorite bands N.E.R.D. We took the type and applied our own verbiage “Real Ones Know’.” – BAM

Inter Tear Away Pants

“Honestly this is the perfect nylon pant. The fit is on point, the color blocking is simple and the nylon fabric is breathable. It’s simple and straight to the point, this is something you can wear on the regular.” – BAM

The ROKIT SS20 Drop #3 just hit the brand’s online store. Shop Bam’s favorite pieces and the rest of the drop now.