DC Celebrates Star Wars Fan Holiday With Mandalorian Collection

DC Shoes has launched a new line of Stars Wars-themed gear inspired by the hit series, The Mandalorian, in celebration of the franchise’s fan holiday, May 4th.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, the collection features six Star Wars character-driven capsules paying tribute to the Mandalorian, Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, Dark Troopers, Luke Skywalker, and the notorious bounty hunter assault ship the Razor Crest.

The collection also includes an extensive Essentials capsule that features various Mandalorian-inspired designs and comic book style art on some of DC Shoe’s best-selling Essential styles.

The collab features elevated materials like textured canvas and leather and intricate attention to detail. The collection is rich with discoverable nods to the series and features Aurebesh and Mando’an text, worthy of the most discerning fans. Highlighting the collection is a trio of premium construction Manteca colorways, DC’s best-selling style for both men and women. With interchangeable patches included with the shoes, retro aesthetic Star Wars artwork on the tees, snapbacks that will help any fan accessorize in honor of their favorite Jedi Knight, and Grogu-inspired tote bags, this collection has it all for fans of all ages.

There’s special reflective material to replicate Mando’s coveted Beskar armor in the Mandalorian-inspired BOUNTY HUNTER MANTECA 4, or the attention to detail in AHSOKA TANO MANTECA 4 HI inspired by the heroic Ahsoka Tano, the embroidered canvas inspired by her rebel cloak, a marbled outsole to resemble her head-tails, and a custom tongue designed after her jeweled headdress.

Photos courtesy of DC Shoes

“We all wish we could join Mando on his travels throughout the galaxy,” says Michael Minter, Global Head of DC Shoes Marketing. “This collaboration gave us a chance to do it. Our hope is that fans of the series will appreciate the time and attention we took to infuse some of our most iconic styles with the characters, textures, and locations of The Mandalorian™. We wanted to create fresh and original styles that feel like fashion, not costumes, and I really think we accomplished that.”

The new Star Wars x DC Shoes collection is available now at select stores and dcshoes.com.