K-Swiss Partners With YG For Capsule Collection

K-Swiss announces its first co-design collection with Compton rap star YG, launching a range of reimagined classic LX sneakers.

The new collection fuses YG’s style with an elevated take on the iconic K-Swiss silhouette. The first drop is called “Disco”, which features a silver glitter motif combined with K-Swiss engineered for a reinterpreted version of the LX.

“You gotta have confidence to wear em how I wear em… you gotta have swag… you gotta have sauce,” says YG.

The first limited K-Swiss x YG collection is slated to drop August 25th at 10 am EST, exclusively at Footlocker.com for $120 USD.